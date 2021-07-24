D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $21.06 Million Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,989 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.75% of Kontoor Brands worth $21,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE KTB opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.83. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

