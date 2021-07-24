D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 238,941 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 238,941 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $24,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 316,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,278,000 after acquiring an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,018,000 after acquiring an additional 195,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $267,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $1,065,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVLT stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.61, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.