Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €103.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.64 ($107.82).

ETR:DAI opened at €75.27 ($88.55) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €75.99. The company has a market cap of $80.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

