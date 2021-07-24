Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.94.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $291.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $190.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,916. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

