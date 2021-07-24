Darren S. Raiguel Sells 981 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $88,299.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,493.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $89.62 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the first quarter worth $208,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

