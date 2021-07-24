Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DASTY. AlphaValue downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 106.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $53.99.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

