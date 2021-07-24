Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.99

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 98311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.53.
A number of research firms recently commented on DASTY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DASTY)
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
