Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.99

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 98311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on DASTY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

