Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot Sells 9,000 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $243,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $238,050.00.

On Friday, May 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $242,280.00.

NYSE MSP opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. Datto’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Datto by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 154,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Datto by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Datto by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Datto by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 308,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter worth about $32,867,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

