David B. Edelson Sells 5,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AN opened at $116.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.01. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $120.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 24.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AutoNation by 33.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AutoNation by 124.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

