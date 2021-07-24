Decentral Games Market Capitalization Tops $36.79 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 35.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $36.79 million and $3.19 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $129.38 or 0.00379621 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00123280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00143558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,353.40 or 1.00801376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.70 or 0.00879383 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,351 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

