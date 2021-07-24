Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $133.00

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market cap of $47,798.82 and approximately $133.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00040220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00116434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00145181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,759.94 or 0.99507864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.25 or 0.00884978 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market . The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

