DeHive (DHV) Price Up 6.9% This Week

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, DeHive has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. DeHive has a total market cap of $479,625.79 and approximately $435,252.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00040220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00116434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00145181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,759.94 or 0.99507864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.25 or 0.00884978 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,041 coins and its circulating supply is 829,090 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.