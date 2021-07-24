Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 268,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 56.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 341,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.08. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

