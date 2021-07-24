Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.
TACO stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.08.
Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.
