Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.35. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 925,194 shares trading hands.

DML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.96.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,947. Insiders sold a total of 606,100 shares of company stock valued at $924,061 over the last ninety days.

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

