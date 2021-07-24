Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $20.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $941.01 million, a P/E ratio of 183.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,968,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,091 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,668,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 100,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Denny’s by 42.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,289,000 after buying an additional 299,792 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

