Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $95.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.35. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,301 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,536,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

