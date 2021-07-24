Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.50 ($8.82).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

ETR:LHA opened at €9.85 ($11.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €10.23.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

