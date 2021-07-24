Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $69.30. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $68.76, with a volume of 89,590 shares.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DPSGY shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.
The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is currently 43.33%.
Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
