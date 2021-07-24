Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $69.30. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $68.76, with a volume of 89,590 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DPSGY shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Post AG will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

