Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €28.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €28.50 ($33.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.36% from the company’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.29 ($26.23).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.88 ($21.04) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.61. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

