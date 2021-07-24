Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.42% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

