Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $14,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,579,000 after purchasing an additional 526,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after purchasing an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,112,000 after purchasing an additional 169,043 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO opened at $192.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $197.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.