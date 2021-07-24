DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DRH. Barclays boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period.

