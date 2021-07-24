Diane M. Sullivan Sells 1,341 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.08. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 2.69.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 282,981 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,753,000 after buying an additional 302,181 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,081,000 after buying an additional 159,779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAL. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.