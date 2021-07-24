DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Barclays

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.36. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

