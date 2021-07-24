Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dignity plc (LON:DTY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 821.79 ($10.74). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 816 ($10.66), with a volume of 63,164 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 725.02. The stock has a market cap of £399.72 million and a PE ratio of -15.67.

About Dignity (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

