Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.75 Million Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,231,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $30,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $111,297,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 983.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,323,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $18,767,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $16,758,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $15,217,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $799.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVTX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.