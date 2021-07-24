Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 122,986 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,986 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $29,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MAXR opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

