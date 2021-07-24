Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,727 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.09% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $28,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELF stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 223.27 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $2,001,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,120.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,977 shares of company stock worth $3,061,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

