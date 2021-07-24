district0x Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.08 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One district0x coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges. district0x has a total market cap of $77.40 million and $16.08 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, district0x has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.55 or 0.00842199 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

