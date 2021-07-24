DODO Trading Up 2.6% This Week (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. One DODO coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a total market capitalization of $107.66 million and $78.84 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DODO has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.53 or 0.00840322 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

