Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at CIBC

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Doman Building Materials Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

