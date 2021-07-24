dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:DOTD opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £745.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 225.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. dotdigital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 259 ($3.38).

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

