DOWCOIN (DOW) Price Reaches $0.0009

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded up 2,150.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. DOWCOIN has a total market cap of $10,769.43 and $1.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DOWCOIN has traded up 266.7% against the US dollar. One DOWCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.62 or 0.00242296 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001297 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.68 or 0.00846621 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004112 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DOWCOIN Coin Profile

DOWCOIN (CRYPTO:DOW) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io . DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

DOWCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOWCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

