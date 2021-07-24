DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $60,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $268,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $211,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $208,802,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,836,555 shares of company stock worth $138,625,147. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKNG stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.94. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.