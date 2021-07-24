Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Position Decreased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,239 shares of company stock worth $4,713,297. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $31.35.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

