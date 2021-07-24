Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGLE shares. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

EGLE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. 116,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.63. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

