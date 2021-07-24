Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,181 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,811 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Akamai Technologies worth $76,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,260,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $132,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,597 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $47,590,000 after acquiring an additional 354,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 651,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $68,360,000 after acquiring an additional 31,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $220,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,663 shares of company stock worth $7,908,458. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.21. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.