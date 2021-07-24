Earnest Partners LLC Buys 69,420 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 771,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $37,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7,032.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $55,559,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 637,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 34.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 545,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,360,000 after acquiring an additional 461,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

