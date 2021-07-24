Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dover worth $28,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,426,000 after buying an additional 116,713 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $2,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $164.29 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $101.54 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.53.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

