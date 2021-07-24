Earnest Partners LLC Sells 536,837 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 536,837 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $47,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth about $3,035,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Coherent by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $259.79 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.58.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.