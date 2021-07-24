Earnest Partners LLC Sells 62,739 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,739 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Atmos Energy worth $18,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

