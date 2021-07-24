Earnest Partners LLC Sells 6,823 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $24,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 69,857 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $8,774,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 56,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $345.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

