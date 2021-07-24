Earnest Partners LLC Sells 9,927 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 591,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $66,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,034 shares of company stock worth $13,011,765 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $121.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.