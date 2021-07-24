easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 953.69 ($12.46).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 813.80 ($10.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,908.56. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

