easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 953.69 ($12.46).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 813.80 ($10.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,908.56. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

