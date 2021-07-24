Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.19% of Zscaler worth $43,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after acquiring an additional 355,635 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.19.

ZS opened at $238.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.79 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $116.88 and a one year high of $240.29.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,971 shares of company stock worth $31,952,762 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

