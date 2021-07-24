Eaton Vance Management Grows Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,328 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $50,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,511,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after buying an additional 1,079,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after buying an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after buying an additional 845,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,620,000 after buying an additional 619,571 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

NYSE:AVB opened at $226.80 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $230.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.