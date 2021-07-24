Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,727 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.21% of Exact Sciences worth $46,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.
Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.
NASDAQ EXAS opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.57.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.
About Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.