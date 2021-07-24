Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,699 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $44,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in VMware by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $158.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VMW. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $400,466.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,550,304.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $940,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

