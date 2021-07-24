Eaton Vance Management Purchases 10,308 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of Spotify Technology worth $38,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.57.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $243.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.92. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $211.10 and a 52 week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.